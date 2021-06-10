‘Dangerously hot’ weather coming to San Diego County next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A heat wave will bring sweltering temperatures to San Diego County next week, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The NWS has issued an excessive heat watch for the county deserts that will go into effect at 10 a.m. next Monday and extend to 9 p.m. next Friday — warning of “dangerously hot” triple-digit conditions.

A weather service forecaster said a “watch” is typically a precursor to a more severe “warning,” which will likely be issued sometime closer to Monday.

According to the weather service, temperatures of 113 to 118 degrees are possible in the deserts beginning Monday.

Temperatures in the western valleys could reach triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday, while high temperatures in the mountains are expected to reach 102 on Tuesday and 103 on Wednesday, forecasters said.

The weather service said the extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Residents of affected areas are urged to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

While young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said that’s especially true during warm or hot weather — when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

For more information from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov/sandiego.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.