SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain and snow is on the horizon for parts of San Diego County.

On Thursday morning, scattered showers were ongoing across the region. The National Weather Service said rain will continue off and on throughout the day with westward mountain areas receiving the brute of the storm.

Overnight snow was reported in the Inland Empire and valleys. Snow showers will continue throughout Thursday and NWS says accumulations are gradually expected to reach above 4,000 feet in the mountains with 12 to 20 inches possible at those elevations.

The second storm system is brewing and is expected to bring even heavier snow on Friday and Saturday. NWS says precipitation from this system will be more widespread and heavy.

Also, gusty winds will create dangerous conditions in the mountain areas throughout the weekend. The combination of low visibilities from snow and fog may create blizzard conditions.

The desert areas can also expect high winds, especially on Friday. There is also a flood watch through Saturday.

Precipitation may taper off late Saturday with Sunday expected to be mostly a dry day, according to NWS predictions. This outlook could change in the coming days.

Official are encouraging the public to avoid travel in the mountains throughout the weekend.

As for the coastal areas, scattered showers will continue with winds expected to increase Friday morning. A gale watch is in effect until Saturday morning.