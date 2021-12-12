Damaging winds, significant rain forecast on Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A dynamic storm was forecast to generate strong winds and significant precipitation across San Diego County as it moves inland Tuesday, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain and snow were expected to move in from the northwest Tuesday morning and continue through the early evening before the system rapidly ejects to the east, forecasters said.

Rain, snow, and winds. Oh my! 🌧️❄️



The forecast remains on track for the storm late Mon through early Wed. Tue will be the day will the heaviest rain and snow.



Travel will be particularly hazardous in the mtns, where strong winds and snow will reduce visibility. #cawx pic.twitter.com/blXsTpQWKC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 12, 2021

Periods of damaging winds were likely across the region Tuesday.

Ample moisture and instability could produce very heavy rainfall, and even a few thunderstorms, resulting in periods of urban flooding and possible debris flows near and below recent burn scars as well as elsewhere on steep terrain. Current indications indicate a half-inch an hour Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Rainfall totals could reach an inch over some parts of the high deserts as well, which can cause flooding where water is unable to drain properly on roadways.

Above 6,000 feet, heavy snow was possible, but the snow level will fluctuate and likely be above 7,000 feet until late Tuesday night, forecasters said.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through early Monday, but southerly winds were predicted to increase Monday through Tuesday ahead of the storm, becoming west-northwest late Tuesday afternoon after a cold front passes. Wind gusts between 25 and 37 knots, combined seas of 8-10 feet, and rough seas were likely, producing conditions hazardous to small craft late Monday through early Wednesday.

The potential for gale force winds Tuesday afternoon and evening was increasing, and a gale watch was issued for 4 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday to cover the period of small craft and gale conditions.

A Gale Warning has been issued for Tuesday over the waters, where strong winds and choppy seas are expected 🌊



Gusts to 40 knots are expected over the waters, as well as choppy seas of 6-11 feet.



Mariners, consider altering plans and remaining in harbor on Tuesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/NOuXZ5urwv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 13, 2021

At county beaches, a large fresh swell was forecast to produce elevated to high surf Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Rough, choppy surf of 4-7 feet was possible, with local sets as high as 8-9 feet in San Diego County. Surf was expected to lower through the day Wednesday.

As for Sunday, San Diego County was forecast to be sunny and mild, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be around 64 degrees with overnight lows of 44-50. Valley highs will be 62-67 with overnight lows of 36-45, forecasters said. Mountain highs were expected to be 54-61 with overnight lows of 31-38. Highs in the deserts will be 65-70 with overnight lows of 38-46.

Temperatures were expected to stay below average for the remainder of the week with another chance for some light precipitation late Thursday into Friday.

