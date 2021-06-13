Crowds flock to San Diego beaches amid heat wave

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans are flocking to the beach to cool off as this week’s heat wave brings potentially record-breaking temperatures to the county.

“Once you get that salty water, you’re just like, ‘Dang I need some water, where the water bottles at?’” said Cshefla Lopez-Guerrero.

“I don’t have AC in my car so I’m a little worried about that now,” Matt Hollenbeck said.

As the weather warms up and restrictions ease, San Diego lifeguard Lt. Brian Clark says people are heading to the beach in record numbers for this time of year, and he’s expecting that trend to stick throughout the summer.

“Crowds around here, it looks like its going to be potentially one of the busiest summer that I’ve seen as a lifeguard,” said Clark.

He says lifeguards are fully staffed for the start of summer and staying plenty busy. Clark wants to remind beachgoers to stay alert, and keep your distance from unsafe waters.

“Earlier today had to rescue about five people at the same time in a rip current,” he said.

And to stay cool during this stretch of hot weather, Clark says to drink plenty of water, have shade nearby, and lather up with sunscreen.

“You don’t feel the sun, so it’s like at the end of the day, you’re all red and sunburnt,” said Samantha Garcia.

“I mean coming down to the beach is going to be cooler than being out away from the coast so, the mere fact that people were coming down here is going to help keep them cool, getting in the water,” Clark said.

Don’t forget to keep your furry friends cool too.

The San Diego Humane Society urges you to keep their exposure to heat to a minimum and make sure they have plenty of water, shade and cool air.