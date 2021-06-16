County sees record-breaking temps amid heat wave

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A dry heat wave will continue Wednesday throughout San Diego County following a day of record-setting temperatures in Borrego Springs, Campo and Chula Vista, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 85 degrees in Chula Vista on Tuesday exceeded the prior June 15 milestone of 76, set in 1993, and the maximum thermometer reading of 106 in Campo surpassed the old high for the date of 104, set in 1961, the NWS reported.

Borrego Springs saw the mercury rise to 117 Tuesday, beating its previous record for the date of 115 in 1989.

The #HeatWave continued to strengthen with highs in some valley locations more than 20 degrees above average on Tuesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/sSG6le6pmx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 16, 2021

Highs temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-70s to low-80s in coastal areas, the low- to mid-80s in the western valleys, the high- 90s to low-100s near the foothills, the high-90s to low-100s in the mountains and the low- to mid-110s in the deserts.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Friday in the western valleys, 9 p.m. Saturday in the mountains and 9 p.m. Sunday in the deserts.

The heat in the deserts could reach 121 on Thursday, then 123 on Friday, forecasters said.

Temperatures in the western valleys could reach triple digits on Wednesday, while high temperatures in the mountains are expected to reach 104 on Thursday and 105 on Friday, forecasters said.

The weather service said the extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

While young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said that’s especially true during warm or hot weather — when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The county has opened nine “Cool Zone” locations to help the public beat the heat. The “Cool Zones” are located in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

A full list of the locations can be found here.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.