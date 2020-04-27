Cooler weather arrives, but triple-digits remain in deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Many parts of San Diego County will have more mild weather Monday than the heat they felt over the weekend, but extreme heat will continue in the deserts.

High pressure will weaken to begin the week and cause a slight dip in temperatures, but conditions will strengthen on Tuesday and bring temperatures back up through Friday, forecasters said.

Those high temperatures won’t let up until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will last until 9 p.m. Thursday in the county deserts.

High temperatures Monday could reach 81 degrees near the coast and inland, 84 in the western valleys, 82 in the mountains and 101 in the deserts.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Thursday in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat illness, and the NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

High temperatures in the desert could reach 104 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday, then dip to 103 on Thursday and 100 on Friday, forecasters said. Highs in the inland valleys are expected to remain in the low- to mid-80s throughout the week.