Cooler temperatures, low clouds expected for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Low clouds and fog continued Saturday from the coast to the inland valleys, the National Weather Service said.

An eddy off the coast was expected to keep some beaches in the clouds through the afternoon, but some beaches could see clearing before the low clouds return further into the valleys Saturday night.

It will be much cooler Saturday with a transition from offshore to onshore flow, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 66-71 degrees and 71-76 inland with overnight lows of 52-57. Valley highs will be 76- 81 with overnight lows of 50-55. Mountain highs were expected to be 71-78 with overnight lows of 43-52. Highs in the deserts will be 88-93 with overnight lows of 59-66.

The cooling trend was expected to continue into Sunday when a weak trough progresses inland across the west. This will also help deepen the marine layer with low clouds spreading into the inland valleys by Sunday morning, forecasters said.

A weak ridge may pass over Sunday night for slightly less extensive low clouds, but more high cloud cover will move overhead ahead of the next trough, which was expected to progress inland late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.