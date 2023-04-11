SAN DIEGO — Colder temperatures are on the horizon for San Diego County, brigning with it a chance of rain and gusty winds, said the National Weather Service.

Tuesday saw a Dense Fog Advisory issued in the morning until 9 a.m., limiting visibility for drivers during the morning commute. However by 11 a.m. the clouds and fogs had cleared for most of the county, with high temperatures reported in non-coastal areas.

The warmer temperatures are not expected to last, according to NWS San Diego. Slight cooling is expected to begin Tuesday evening, with even colder temperatures forecasted Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system moves through the region.

The marine layer is expected to deepen into Thursday, bringing a chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The area from the coast to the coastal slopes of the mountain have a slight chance of light precipitation, NWS San Diego said.

The chance of rain is expected to be 20% or less and the amounts would be extremely light.

The low-pressure system will also bring gusty west winds to San Diego County’s mountain and desert areas starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Dry and warmer conditions are expected to return Friday and last into the weekend, according to the weather service. However, more cooling is forecasted moving into next week.

The dry and sunny condition experienced in San Diego’s inland and desert communities Monday and Tuesday have not been the case on the coast.

NWS meteorologists say “Gray-pril” conditions have brought a lack of sunshine and fog to the beaches.

The “Gray-pril” conditions are expected to keep the county’s coastal areas at below-average temperatures for the next few days, according to NWS San Diego.