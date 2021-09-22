Cooldown coming: San Diego County to catch break from heat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Mother Nature gave Southern California a farewell blast of summer heat this week, but forecasters said it’ll start feeling more like fall Thursday as temperatures slip back to normal.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service will remain in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County valleys, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos and Poway.

But forecasters said things will change dramatically starting Thursday.

“An area of low pressure will bring cooler weather as well as a chance for showers and storms mainly across the mountains and into the deserts by Thursday into early next week,” according to the NWS. “Another larger trough of low pressure will impact the West Coast by early next week providing additional cooling and an increase in night and morning low clouds.”

While temperatures topped 100 degrees in some areas Wednesday, forecasters said temperatures will fall by 5 to 15 degrees in many areas by Thursday.

Forecasters said the most likely change of precipitation in the area will be Saturday afternoon, but any rainfall will likely be light.

The hot weather on Tuesday broke a record in Alpine, where the temperature reached 98 degrees, breaking the record of 97 set on the same date in 2009, according to the NWS.

The 101-degree high in Ramona on Tuesday tied the record set in 1975. The 95-degree high in Vista tied the record set in 1992.

