Cool weather, fog settles in over San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Weather forecasters are predicting lower temperatures across San Diego County Sunday through Monday, with a few coastal low clouds during overnight and morning hours.

Patchy dense fog was observed again Sunday morning along portions of the coast, but visibility continued to improve, and most low clouds and fog were expected to clear by about 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

“Like yesterday, a steady stream of high clouds will persist through much of the day, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday,” the NWS said.

High temperatures along coastal areas Sunday were expected to be 64-69 degrees, with overnight lows of 47-52, forecasters said. Highs in the valleys will be 73-78, with overnight lows of 44-49.

Mountain highs were expected to be 66-72 with overnight lows of 36-46. Desert highs will be around 82 with overnight lows of 50-60.

On Monday, an upper low-pressure system will move in from the northwest, the NWS said.

“This will be a dry trough, though as it is coming in from a north trajectory,” forecasters said. “Gusty west winds will pick up over the mountains and into parts of the deserts, but mainly 20-30 mph, so not all that strong.”

The weather service said it is expected to be “slightly warmer Tuesday courtesy of very weak offshore flow, but we’ll return to cooler weather by Thanksgiving.”

Conditions are expected to gradually warm starting next weekend and continuing through the end of the month.