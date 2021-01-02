Cool weather continues but no rain expected in week ahead

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Dry weather was expected to prevail next week in San Diego County, with night and morning low clouds and fog to return Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

A high surf advisory for the county’s coastal areas was issued Saturday by the NWS until 2 p.m. Monday. Dangerous swimming conditions and strong rip currents are expected, with minor beach erosion, mainly in southern coastal areas.

Waves and surf were expected to be 4 to 7 feet with sets to 8 feet, with sets of up to 10 feet south of Torrey Pines on Sunday. Surf will build Saturday, peaking on Sunday and slowly subsiding on Monday, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 60-65 degrees with overnight lows of 39-46, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be around 66 with overnight lows of 39-45. Highs near the foothills will be 59- 64.

Mountain highs were expected to be 52-58 with overnight lows of 32-41. Desert highs will be 65-70 with overnight lows of 39-49.

Late Monday, a trough of low pressure moving inland to the north will strengthen the onshore flow across southwestern California with stronger and gusty southwest to west winds for the mountains and deserts for Monday night into early Tuesday with the stronger gusts mostly 45 mph or less.

High pressure will move inland across the western states on Tuesday with a weak trough of low pressure moving inland along the West Coast somewhere to the north for late Wednesday, forecasters said.

“Another trough of low pressure may move inland to the north sometime around late Thursday into Friday,” the NWS said.