Cool, cloudy conditions bring light rain to San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A weak trough of low atmospheric pressure over the West Coast brought partly cloudy skies and some intermittent drizzle to the San Diego area Monday.

As of early afternoon, the scattered light rainfall had delivered moisture totals under one-tenth of an inch across the central and western parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Similar conditions are expected Tuesday, resulting in two-day precipitation totals of a few tenths of an inch along the coast, up to a half- inch across the inland valleys and as much as 1.5 inches in the mountains, the NWS advised.

It will remain cool through Tuesday before winds turn easterly and warmer weather returns, with Wednesday serving as a transition to considerably higher temperatures Thursday and Friday, meteorologists reported.

Gusty westerly winds will rebuild the marine layer for the weekend, with areas of night and morning low clouds, fog and a return to cooler conditions, according to the NWS.

