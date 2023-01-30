SAN DIEGO – A cold winter storm has brought rain showers and mountain snow to San Diego County.

Shower activity continues to move in from the south to the north into early Tuesday morning with some elevated chances of thunderstorms Monday evening.

Coastal communities could pick up another quarter inch to three quarters of an inch of rain with the rest of this system.

Rainfall rates have generally been 0.10″ to 0.35″ per hour, but isolated pockets and thunderstorms could drop rain at a rate of up to 0.50″ per hour.

The other big part of this storm is the low elevation snow. There is a chance of heavier snow in the San Diego County mountains later tonight as the low dips to our south. Snow levels will drop between 3,000 – 4,000 feet this evening through tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for San Diego County Mountains, including Julian and Pine Valley, through Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Here are expected snow accumulations based on elevation:

1″- 4″ between 3,500 – 4,000 ft.

4″- 8″ between 4,000 – 5,000 ft.

8″- 12″ above 5,000 ft. with isolated amounts over 1 foot at the highest peaks.

Most of the showers will taper off by Tuesday afternoon. Monday also seems to be the coolest day in the seven day forecast, with daytime highs topping out eight to 16 degrees below average.

After today, temperatures will take on a slight warming trend, with calmer, clear and drier weather the rest of the week.