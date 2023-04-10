SAN DIEGO — Cool temperatures and strong, gusty winds are in store for San Diego County as a storm system makes its way to the region, the National Weather Service said.

According to NWS San Diego, the cooling trend will begin late Wednesday into Thursday, with strong winds and a chance of light precipitation.

Monday morning saw dense fog along the coast, with above-average temperatures reported before the expected cooldown.

As the lower pressure system moves into the region, NWS anticipates gusty west winds Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night in the desert and mountain areas. Peak winds could reach up to 50 mph in eastern parts of the county, with coastal areas experiencing gusts over 20 mph.

The marine layer is expected to deepen Monday night into Tuesday, causing lower visibility. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued by NWS for coastal areas of San Diego County until 10 a.m. Monday.

The marine layer is expected to persist into mid-week, bringing a small chance of rain along with it. NWS San Diego said the chance of precipitation for Wednesday and Thursday is 20% or less and the amounts would be extremely light.

Following the low pressure system, dry weather with a warming trend is expected into the weekend, according to NWS.