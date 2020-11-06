Cold storm to bring wind, rain and snow this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A cold storm system will arrive Friday in San Diego County, bringing gusty conditions along with rain showers throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A significant trough of low pressure currently over the Pacific Northwest will make its way down the coast Friday, forecasters said. The storm system will have two waves, with the first expected to arrive Saturday morning and bring widespread rain showers throughout the day.

The second wave is forecast to arrive Sunday morning and bring wet and windy conditions through Sunday night, according to the NWS.

Coastal areas could get up to a half-inch of rain by Sunday night and the inland valleys could get up to an inch, according to the NWS. The county mountains could see up to 2.5 inches of rain and desert area could get around one-tenth of an inch.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet by Saturday night, meaning several mountain tops in San Diego County could get a few inches of snow by Sunday night, forecasters said.

The NWS issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from noon Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday in the mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west and southwest are expected to reach speeds between 15-25 mph, with gusts topping out at 50 mph, forecasters said. The wind gusts will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles and could blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

A beach hazards statement warning of waves between 4-6 feet, and possibly reaching 7 feet, will be in effect from 8 a.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Monday.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 75 degrees near the coast and inland, 80 in the western valleys, 77 in the mountains and 94 in the deserts.

Highs are expected to drop sharply on Saturday, with the mercury expected to top out in the low-to-mid 60s in coastal and inland valley areas throughout the weekend, forecasters said.