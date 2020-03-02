Cold storm to bring showers, mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Sunday for San Diego County mountains from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.

Snow or freezing rain could present a hazard to drivers on mountain roads, the advisory said.

The winter weather will come from a cold storm that will move over Southern California on Sunday night, bringing scattered showers, gusty winds and low snow levels, the NWS said. The showers will end late Monday, but gusty northeast winds will develop in the storm's wake Monday into Tuesday.

Satellite images Sunday afternoon showed considerable cloudiness over southwestern California, including San Diego County, the weather service said.

"Most rainfall reports are light (less than one quarter of an inch) through noon," the NWS said. "Snowfall in most areas is still expected to be less than six inches, with many areas, especially farther south, from a coating to two inches.

"Still, travel could be hazardous at times through the major pass areas due to sub-freezing temperatures."

A small craft advisory remains in effect in coastal waters through Monday morning, according to the NWS advisory. Gusty winds around 15-25 knots and high seas are expected.

County beaches could see some isolated thunderstorms Sunday night through early Monday, the advisory said.