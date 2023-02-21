SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s coastal communities like Pacific Beach were already seeing the start of a strong winter storm headed for Southern California Tuesday evening.

“It’s cold, it feels really cold. It’s freezing. I have a long sleeve on under this and I’m still cold,” Pacific Beach resident Brooklynn Scott said.

Wind began to pick up Tuesday as people still walked along the beach and temperatures dropped.

“I think we brought the Midwest with us,” said Erick Hanna, visiting from Chicago with his wife.

A high wind warning will bring gusts that reach up to 60 miles per hour Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’s a force that brought down trees in Pacific Beach and all over the county during the last storm.

“We park on the street and there were a couple trees that fell on our street. None of them hit our cars,” Scott said.

A spokesperson for the city of San Diego tells FOX 5 they are monitoring rain and wind conditions and ready to respond to any issues that come up.

A high surf advisory starting Tuesday evening and lasting through early Thursday morning could cause minor flooding, especially during high tide.

“It’s kind of a nice change of weather, but obviously when it washes up onto the sidewalks and stuff it’s not very fun anymore,” Pacific Beach resident Carly Gandolfo said.

The city is also encouraging residents to inspect trees on their property for any loose or hanging branches and prepare accordingly.