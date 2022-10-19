SAN DIEGO — You’d have to escape to the desert to find relief from this October heat.

High pressure peaking over the southwest has made for a hot Wednesday, where most San Diego County beaches are hotter than our deserts.

A Heat Advisory will stay in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for coast and inland valleys. Daytime highs have reached the mid 90s.

So far, the warmest preliminary reading at San Diego International Airport is 95 degrees, just two degrees shy of the heat record for Oct. 19 which was set in 1964.

Santa Ana winds have aided in the significant warm up Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching all the way to the coast. Periods of gusty easterly winds gusts 30 to 40 mph still expected this afternoon.

Temps will tumble as we get closer to the weekend as an area of low pressure near the Pacific Northwest moves inland. With it, gusty westerly winds and a chance of showers region-wide Saturday night into early Sunday.

When the Padres travel to Philadelphia to continue the National League Championship Series, they will be greeted with a daytime high of 64 degrees Friday for Game 3, 69 degrees on Saturday with mostly clear skies over Citizens Bank Park.