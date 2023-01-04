SAN DIEGO — Heavy surf is on the way, and surfers and lifeguards are watching the swell models closely.

“We are expecting 12-foot, maybe 15-foot surf here at the San Diego beaches, so we are up staffing for that,” said James Garland, the chief of the San Diego lifeguards.

Extreme King Tides are also expected to converge with double overhead surf creating a window when coastal flooding could be seen by all.

On Friday at 8 a.m. a tide might flood into an 5.8 King Tide.

Del Mar, Pacific Beach, La Jolla, Ocean Beach and other areas could see flooding.

Friday and Saturday are expecting the biggest waves.