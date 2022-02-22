Coastal area residents brave cold rainfall amid winter storm

SAN DIEGO — The weather in the coastal area has made a 180-degree turn, from sunny to winter rain cells opening up on unsuspecting visitors.

Forecasters predict between now and Wednesday afternoon, the winter storm that is bringing widespread rain to areas along the coast could receive near one half inch of rain.



“Right when I got myself together to come out to the beach, yea, then it starts raining,” one beachgoer said.



Most people left the shore for cover while others struggled through their morning walks. But rain or shine, time is money and the construction workers moved a little more slowly on the slippery surfaces protecting their work from the rains moving through.

“Water is not touching anything right now, but when it is, it’s gone,” one construction worker said. “We got to do it again.”

Gustavo Ramos has never owned a car and rides his bicycle to work every single day. When it rains, he says he prepares by wearing different clothes and socks.

“I would take a good hot shower and life is good,” Ramos said when he returns home.