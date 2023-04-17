SAN DIEGO — “Gray-pril” continues as we start and end this Monday under cloudy skies and cool weather.

Stronger onshore flow in San Diego is due to a low-pressure system well to the north of us and will bring us cloudy, cool and breezy weather at the beginning of the week.

A deep marine layer has produced some patchy drizzle and morning mist and could do so again overnight into Tuesday morning. Barely any clearing for beaches and inland valleys which brought us unseasonably cooler temperatures.

Tuesday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the week with low-60’s at the coast, mid-60’s inland, low-60’s for mountains and low-80’s in the deserts. It’s possible the marine layer won’t have as much moisture Tuesday with only partial clearing expected. Beaches may actually get more clearing than inland valleys in what’s known as “reverse clearing.”

Winds will peak Tuesday as a Wind Advisory in effect for mountains and deserts where west winds 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 are expected.

Our weather pattern begins to shift to warmer and sunnier on Wednesday with a big-time warmup this weekend. High pressure will start to build and by Saturday, beaches could creep into the mid-70’s with inland valleys topping out in the mid-80’s.