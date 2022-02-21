Classes are canceled Tuesday for these San Diego County schools

SAN DIEGO – The Mountain Empire Unified School District will not hold classes Tuesday due to expected high winds, county education officials said.

The closure Tuesday is the first thus far in San Diego County due to a likely winter storm that will bring high gusts of winds, widespread rain and even snow at higher elevations. It remains to be seen if others will temporarily close this week due to weather, as several area districts did last week.

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” the San Diego County Office of Education said in a news release.

Mountain Empire Unified has its district headquarters in Pine Valley. In total, it consists of eight schools:

Campo Elementary School;

Clover Flat Elementary School;

Descanso Elementary School;

Potrero Elementary Dual Language Academy;

Camp Lockett Middle School;

Pine Valley Middle School;

Mountain Empire High School; and

Mountain Empire Alternative Education.

Any additional updates will be posted in real-time on the county Office of Education’s Twitter page, officials said.