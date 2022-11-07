SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is urging residents to take action to safeguard their homes ahead of significant rainfall that is expected to arrive Monday night and last through Wednesday.

San Diegans countywide, especially those in flood-prone areas, can follow these steps to prepare for heavy rainfall, said the city.

Flood preparation:

-Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

-Keep the lid securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street.

-Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff.

-Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur.

-Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters.

-Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding

Sandbags are available and can be picked up at nine recreation centers, which are centrally located in each district. The city said identification showing proof of residency is required and individuals can receive up to ten bags Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Sandbag pickup locations:

-Council District 1: Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive.

-Council District 2: Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St.

-Council District 3: Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive.

-Council District 4: Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive.

-Council District 5: Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive.

-Council District 6: North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

-Council District 7: Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

-Council District 8: San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road.

-Council District 9: City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

Residents who plan to pick up sandbags have been encouraged by the city to purchase sand at local hardware stores or landscape suppliers because the bags are not prefilled.

In an effort to prevent flooding, the city said the Stormwater Department will be monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains, especially those with a history of debris buildup. The department will also place temporary “no parking signs” in flood-risk areas.

City crews will be actively responding to incidents as they occur, including downed trees and branches. To report an incident, the city has advised residents to call 619-527-7500.