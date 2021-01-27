City crews clean up as 3rd storm in a week approaches

SAN DIEGO – A cold, blustery storm that passed through San Diego on Sunday and Monday left downed trees, clogged storm drains and potholes all around the city.

By Wednesday, the city had logged about 300 service requests, and municipal crews responded to nearly half of them by the end of the day.

With another storm system expected to move into the region as early as Thursday night, crews were hoping to get as much work done now, before they are flooded with a new wave of fix-it requests.

“We have our storm patrol that in real time is patrolling about thirteen segments of the city responding to those calls,” said Anthony Santacroce with the City of San Diego.

Requests for service can be made through the city’s Get It Done app or calling 619-527-7500.