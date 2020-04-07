Chilly spring storm brings rain, chance of mountain snow to San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A cool spring storm brought mild showers to the San Diego-area Monday, ushering in what is expected to be a rather wet week.

As of late afternoon, the unsettled atmospheric system, which began moving over the region late Sunday, had dropped anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to nearly an inch and a half of moisture across the county, the National Weather Service reported.

Among 24-hour rainfall totals at 4 p.m., according to the NWS, were 1.4 inches in the Palomar area; 1.39 on Birch Hill; 1.03 in De Luz; 0.75 on Otay Mountain; 0.71 in Oceanside; 0.64 in Fallbrook; 0.63 in San Onofre; 0.59 in Deer Springs; 0.47 in Bonsall; 0.46 in Valley Center; 0.45 in Carlsbad; 0.35 in Vista; 0.31 in San Marcos; 0.29 in Encinitas; 0.23 in Kearny Mesa; 0.22 in Mission Valley and at Lindbergh Field; 0.14 in La Jolla; 0.07 in Del Mar and Point Loma; 0.03 in Chula Vista and Mission Beach; and 0.02 in Flinn Springs and Lemon Grove.

Local mountain snow will be possible later in the week, with amounts of three to six inches possible on the highest East County peaks as early as Tuesday, meteorologist Bruno Rodriguez said.

Total rainfall amounts through Thursday could reach 2.5 inches in coastal areas, three inches in the inland valleys, five inches in the mountains and one inch in the deserts, Miller said.

The eastward-moving storm system should be out of the region by the weekend, making way for a return of dry and warmer springtime conditions, according to the NWS.