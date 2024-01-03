SAN DIEGO — A fast-moving Pacific storm brought showers, high elevation snow and the coldest temperatures so far this season to San Diego County on Wednesday.

While most of the rain exited the region in the afternoon, a few stray, isolated rain and snow showers will remain possible into Wednesday evening. Behind the cold front, thunderstorms are possible, but most of the precipitation tapers off by this evening.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, most coastal areas received about a quarter inch of rain with mountains receiving the highest amounts. Here are some 24 rainfall totals:

— Palomar Mtn: 1.07″

— Julian: 0.85″

— Pine Valley: 0.39″

— Alpine: 0.38″

— Imperial Beach: 0.33″

— Ramona: 0.30″

— Poway: 0:28″

— Santee: 0.24″

— Bonita: 0.23″

— Escondido: 0.21″

— San Marcos: 0.20″

— Point Loma: 0.19″

— Mission Valley: 0:17″

— San Diego International Airport: 0.11″

— Oceanside: 0.10″

The storm also dropped the first snow of the season for mountains in San Diego County with both Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain picking up an inch of snow at 5,500 ft. elevation.

South winds have now turned westerly and will be rather strong throughout the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and deserts through Wednesday evening. Strong onshore winds will also be felt along the coast as the system continues to move east.

Along the coast, a High Surf Advisory remains in place for all of San Diego County. While this west swell won’t be as extreme as the one that hit us this past weekend, beachgoers can still expect 7-to-10-foot breaking waves and strong rip currents through Thursday.

Expect chilly overnight temperatures over the next few evenings as this cold air settles in. Beaches will bottom out in the mid 40’s, upper 30’s in the inland valleys, upper 20’s in the mountains and low 40’s in the desert.

It will remain fairly clear and dry Thursday through Saturday before another cold storm moves in Saturday evening into Sunday.