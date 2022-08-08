SAN DIEGO – Chances of thunderstorms are in the forecast for San Diego!

A few storms have developed over San Diego’s mountains and deserts as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, bringing lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.

Numerous storm cells were spotted near Mount Laguna heading towards Pine Valley Monday afternoon, while another was seen just southeast of Palomar Mountain.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue each afternoon and into the early evenings this week in the mountains, deserts, and possible in isolated areas of our inland valleys. Heavy rain and flash flooding events are more likely in the mountain communities if and when storms develop. These conditions will cause tricky travel conditions in those areas, so drive safe and always be aware.

Thunderstorm chances decrease as we get to the weekend and will mostly be confined to isolated mountain areas by Saturday.

Aside from monsoonal moisture, daytime highs will hover right where around the average for this time of year and won’t fluctuate much, day to day.

For beaches, patchy clouds will reappear along the coast each morning and evening with periods of high clouds passing over the entire region.