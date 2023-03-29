SAN DIEGO — A cold low pressure system is moving south towards San Diego with a slight chance of thunderstorms and showery precipitation expected throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread precipitation is expected to spread eastward and southward Wednesday into Thursday, spreading across the mountains and to the coast, weather officials said. The greatest amount of precipitation is expected along the coastal slopes of the mountains.

NWS says the snow level in the mountains will rise between 6,000 to 6,500 feet on Wednesday and then fall to around 4,000 feet into Thursday. Snowfall of six to 10 inches is possible above 5,000 feet with snowfall of 12 to 18 inches possible on higher peaks above 7,500 feet. For elevations around 4,000 to 4,500 feet, a few inches of snow is forecast.

Due to wet soil conditions, weather officials say there will likely be instances of urban flooding and pooling of water in poorly drained areas.

Along with those anticipated showers, NWS forecasts cooler temperatures for much of the coast and valleys on Wednesday and Thursday.

Accompanying the brisk weather may be periods of strong, gusty southwest to west winds in the mountains and deserts, weather officials said. The strongest gusts are predicted to reach 60 mph.

For the coastal areas, NWS says isolated thunderstorms at the beaches could produce cloud-to-ground lightening. For the waters off the coast, weather officials warned of possible waterspouts forming during periods of scattered thunderstorms, if they occur.

Waterspouts are described by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as “whirling columns of air and water mist.” More information about waterspouts and safety recommendations can be found here.

Looking ahead, NWS says dry and warmer weather is expected for Friday through the weekend. Early next week, another low pressure system is forecast to move inland with another chance of light precipitation in the region, according to weather officials.