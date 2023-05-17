SAN DIEGO — An early monsoon pattern is pulling moisture into parts of the southwest and bringing chances of isolated thunderstorms for Southern California mountains through the weekend.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms each afternoon through next Monday (greatest chances Friday and Saturday) and mainly along the San Diego mountain communities due to the influx of moisture.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a few isolated cells were spotted on satellite radar to the east of Palomar Mountain and in areas of the San Bernardino Mountains. They have been short-lived and produced some showers at times.

Coastal areas will be cooler and below average because of the persistent marine layer with temperatures inland slightly above average.

Cooler and drier conditions are expected return for next week.