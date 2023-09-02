Clouds on the coast in San Diego, Calif. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Labor Day weekend is starting off damp and dreary for some parts of San Diego County.

According to the National Weather Service, a chance of rain showers is on the forecast across the region, including the mountains and deserts.

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, weather officials forecast the following chance of precipitation for these areas:

— San Ysidro: 25%

— San Diego: 26%

— El Cajon: 25%

— Alpine: 24%

— Campo: 22%

— Escondido: 26%

— Borrego Springs: 16%

— Oceanside: 27%

— Palomar: 29%

A map of the rain forecast, according to NWS, can be found here.

Weather officials say temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with more cloud cover expected in parts of the region. Here’s a quick look at expected highs for certain areas of the county:

— Borrego Springs: 95 degrees

— El Cajon: 82 degrees

— San Diego: 76 degrees

— Escondido: 80 degrees

— Oceanside: 79 degrees

A map of the temperature forecast, according to NWS, can be found here.

Come Sunday, NWS anticipates the sun to return, though the forecast shows “partly cloudy” conditions for coastal and inland areas.