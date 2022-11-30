SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances.

San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Wednesday and most of Thursday will be dry with the exception of a few sprinkles early Thursday morning.

Better chances for more widespread and heavier rainfall move in later Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.

Showers will taper off from the northwest to the southeast. North County likely will get better accumulations than most places in South Bay areas.

That being said, the rainfall amounts for San Diego County are not impressive at this point. Most areas are only expected to collect a few hundredths of an inch of rain with this first wave. The bulk of the rain from this system with benefit San Bernadino and Orange Counties more than us.

In addition, no snow is expected in our area.

Some clouds will occur at times, mainly west of the mountains.

As far as temperatures go, daytime highs are generally running five to ten degrees below average for this time of year. For beaches, inland valleys and deserts, 60s are expected through the weekend with upper 40s to mid 50s in the mountains

At this point, Saturday is expected to be mostly dry, however, some places in North County may get a few spotty showers.

Another shot at rain returns for Sunday evening, overnight into Monday. Again, rain totals are expected to be light, comparable to the system Thursday night.

In other words, you are probably still fine getting your car washed.