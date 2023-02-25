SAN DIEGO – Some of us saw some sunshine late Saturday afternoon but keep those umbrellas handy. More rain is on the way! Rain and snow showers will stick around through Sunday morning as this storm system tracks inland.

Our Saturday brought widespread and heavy rain at times, with showers now sticking around for the rest of the evening until Sunday morning. We will see the most precipitation over the mountains with a winter storm warning which remains in effect until early Sunday.

This rain did lead to flooding along some San Diego roads with excessive runoff flooding low-lying and flood-prone locations. The beaches, valleys, and deserts are currently under a flood watch which should expire overnight.

For the San Diego River at Fashion Valley, a flood warning continues. As of 2 p.m., the river was cresting at 11.3 feet at a minor flood stage leaving low water crossings on the river in Mission Valley closed and underwater.

Mission Valley Road Impacts

Fashion Valley Road

Avenida Del Rio

Camino Del Este

Camino De La Reina

Mission Center Road

A wind advisory also remains in effect for our desert communities through early Sunday evening with westerly winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

In regard to snowfall, our neighbors to our north in the Inland Empire have now picked up more snow this winter than New York City and Philadelphia, according to the National Weather Service.

Catch your breath Sunday afternoon into Monday morning when we’ll see a brief break because some more rain is on the way until about midweek. A few disturbances will travel onshore to the north which could bring some more rain and showers to your work week. Along with the rain and snow comes cold temperatures all week with those daytime highs staying well below average.

We should also see gusty winds develop once again Monday over the mountains and deserts with showers continuing until Tuesday morning. Snow levels will remain relatively low which will limit melting over the mountains.