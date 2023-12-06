SAN DIEGO — Residents and passersby in the area east of Ramona may see and smell smoke Wednesday, said Cal Fire San Diego.

Fire crews will be conducting a prescribed burn on the Tulloch Ranch, located at 28223 CA-78, starting at 8 a.m.

As part of the Vegetation Management Program, prescribed fires are intended to “address wildland fire fuel hazards and other resource management issues on State Responsibility Area lands,” as explained by Cal Fire.

Landowners can choose to apply for participation in this program, with Cal Fire managing these prescribed burns once they are approved.

The main objectives for these efforts, according to Cal Fire, include:

— Reduction of conflagration fires.

— Optimization of soil and water productivity.

— Protection and improvement of intrinsic floral and faunal values.

Ultimately, prescribed burns are meant to help in reducing the number and intensity of damaging wildfires. Some other goals in regards to these efforts include:

— Increasing public safety.

— Decreasing the potential for damage from flooding and siltation.

— Improving wildlife and fisheries habitat.

— Decrease the risk to firefighters and other responders during wildland fires.

The Vegetation Management Program was created in 1982, averaging about 25,000 acres per year since then, said Cal Fire.