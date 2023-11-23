SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of State Route 94 at the 13000 block of Vista Sage Lane in Jamul.

The fire, dubbed the Sage Fire, broke out around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Cal Fire San Diego said the vegetation fire had a “critical rate of spread” and was threatening structures around Jamul.

At 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, the forward spread of the flames had been stopped around 35 acres and crews were holding the fire at 5% containment.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for residents near the fire along Lyons Valley Road and SR-94. A map of the evacuation order can be found below.

For those impacted, a temporary evacuation point was set up at Steele Canyon High School at 12440 Campo Rd., Spring Valley, CA 91978.

Evacuations from the Sage Fire. (Courtesy of Cal Fire)

Road closures have also been implemented along the eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-94, Caltrans said. The closure stretches from Steele Canyon Road to Lyons Valley Road.

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Please check back for updates.