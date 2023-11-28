SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County burn permit suspension has been lifted.

Burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of San Diego were suspended in June due to warm, dry conditions.

As of this week, San Diegans can apply for a burn permit once again. The Cal Fire burn permit website has San Diego County listed as “permit required” effective Monday, Nov. 27, at 8 a.m.

According to Cal Fire, during certain times of the year and in certain parts of California, residential burning of dead vegetation, agency-sponsored and agricultural burning projects, and broadcast burning is allowed.

However, it’s still important to contact your local fire station or Cal Fire station before burning as conditions could prohibit open burning even on days when air quality conditions do not, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District website reports.

There are several types of burn permits to apply for: residential burning, broadcast burning (controlled burning), and agency burning (broadcast burning by a state agency or the agricultural industry). Cal Fire Burn Permits are only issued within the State Responsibility Area (SRA), or where Cal Fire has jurisdictional authority.

Residential burn permits are valid from May 1 through April 30. Click here for a Cal Fire burn permit application.

This does not apply to campfires in campgrounds or on private property, according to Cal Fire. You can obtain a campfire permit at your local fire station or online here.