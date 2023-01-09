While many parts of California are coping with the destructive impact of this winter’s seemingly endless series of storms, the news is nothing but good when it comes to the snowpack outlook.

As of Monday, California’s snow water equivalent is 199% of normal for this date (January 9), according to the California Department of Water Resources.

California snowpack percentages. January 9, 2023. (California Department of Water Resources)

The Southern Sierra is 222% of normal. The Central Sierra is 201% while the Northern Sierra/Trinity is 173%.

“We are seeing the best start to our snowpack in over a decade,” DWR tweeted. “But it is only a start – most of the winter season has yet to unfold.”

Experts are reluctant to signal too much optimism given last year when California also saw snow pile up to above-average levels through December, only to see January, February and March become the driest on record.

“Major reservoirs hold below-average storage, and last years’ experience demonstrates that powerful storms can punctuate but not end a drought,” DWR said.

Colorado River Snowpack. January 9, 2023. (Courtesy nrcs.usda.gov)

The snowpack outlook is also promising along the crucial Colorado River basins which feed Lake Powell and Lake Mead and is Southern California’s primary source of drinking water.

Snow water equivalent in the Rockies generally range from 117% to 176% of normal.