State Flex Alert extended through Saturday due to excessive heat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The California Independent System Operator announced it has extended its Flex Alert to a second day through Saturday, urging residents to continue energy conservation due to extreme heat and a wildfire in Southern Oregon threatening transmission lines and causing a strain on the power grid.

The announcement comes after a Flex Alert that was in effect on Friday.

On Saturday, the Flex Alert will start at 4 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

Excessive heat was forecast for San Diego County inland areas Saturday through Monday, while coastal areas remain under the influence of the marine layer, with patchy low clouds and fog each night and morning, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated light showers or thunderstorms may develop over the higher mountain peaks this weekend, with a better chance early next week, forecasters said.

The heat was expected to begin to ease on Tuesday as the upper-level high over the Southwest weakens.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were expected to be 73-78 degrees with overnight lows of 61-66. Western valley highs will be 83-88 and highs near the foothills will be 91-96 with overnight lows of 62-67.

Mountain highs were predicted to be 92-102 with overnight lows of 64- 74. Highs in the deserts will be 115-120 with overnight lows of 88-93.

Very hot weather, gusty southwest-to-west winds and minimum daytime humidity of around 15% was expected to create elevated fire weather conditions Saturday and Sunday near and below the desert passes.

Moderately unstable conditions may increase the potential for plume- dominated fires in the mountains through early next week.

There was a 10% chance of dry lightning strikes over the mountains this weekend.

Marine layer night and morning low clouds and fog were predicted to become more widespread along the coast by Sunday as the eddy develops, gradually extending further inland through the week.

