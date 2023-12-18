SAN DIEGO — Southern California hasn’t seen rain since Nov. 30 and many areas are behind on rainfall averages this time of year, but a soaker of a storm looks to fix that deficit soon.

The first significant storm of the season is expected to bring widespread heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms to San Diego County during the second half of the week.

More clouds and light, scattered rain are possible as early as Tuesday afternoon, but the highest impact day (heaviest rainfall, strongest winds) is expected Thursday and Thursday night.

An area of low pressure hanging off of Vancouver Monday night will eventually drop south and stall off the coast of Southern California sometime Wednesday.

Once the core of the system moves inland over northern Baja, it will bring us thunderstorms and heavier showers Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Target area for the brunt of the conditions will be the L.A. basin, but we will still get significant impacts especially along the coast here in San Diego County. There is potential for urban flooding.

Here are projected rainfall totals through Friday from the National Weather Service:

Coast/Valleys: 1.5″ – 3″

Mountains: 2″- 5″

Deserts: 0.5″ – 1.5″

It starts off as a fairly warm storm system so snow levels will remain relatively high, hovering above 7,500 feet and lowering to 7,000 feet by Friday. San Diego County mountains will miss out on snow.

Our daytime highs will drop from above average to right to average or slightly below. Beaches and inland valleys will top out in the upper 60s Tuesday with mountains warming up to the mid 50s in the afternoon.