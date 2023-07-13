BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — There’s an excessive heat warning in effect in Borrego Springs as temperatures could reach up to 119 degrees over the weekend.

As temperatures reach the triple digits, it’s the talk of the town in Borrego Springs, from Los Jilberto’s Taco Shop to the Borrego Springs Library.

The library is a cooling center for residents who want to cool off and not run their air conditioning. Several people were inside Thursday afternoon, reading the newspaper, a book, doing a puzzle and just staying out of the heat.

The library has extended hours until 6 p.m. through the heat wave and is opening its doors on Sunday and Monday, despite usually being closed, to offer relief for Borrego Springs residents.

While residents are trying to beat the heat, there’s some people who have to work outside in it.

“I stay in front of my house in front of my swamp cooler, drink lots of water,” Borrego Springs Resident Scott Fields said.

He was picking up food at Los Jilberto’s Taco Shop, one of the few places to grab a sweet treat of ice cream and relief from the heat.

“The people that work for me we have this idea we don’t complain until august, if we start complaining now then its too long,” said Thomas Fredericks, owner of Fredericks Services, a contractor and owner of Fredericks Ancient & Ethnic Art.

He and his team of 12 full-time employees work outside in the heat for his landscaping and building company, which is currently building several swimming pools for residents in Borrego Springs.

“We do everything from masonry…flagstone, we build a lot of swimming pools,” Fredericks said.

Even in triple-digit temperatures, the work must go on.

“With a crew of 12 you can’t stop for three months, they have bills to pay, families to take care of,” he said.

He said they never work if it’s over 110 degrees, and start working at 5:30 a.m., so they can be finished by the time the peak heat hits. He also said they have coolers with waters, and are always looking out for one another.

“A lot of them have been born and raised here, so you never really get used to this heat, but you learn to put up with it,” Fredericks said about his employees.