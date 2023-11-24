SAN DIEGO — Early morning Black Friday shoppers may have experienced some drizzle while heading out to shop.

Scattered light showers were detected in several areas across the region, and the National Weather Service said the rainfall is forecast to become more confined to the coastal slopes of the mountains later into Friday.

According to weather officials, rainfall — for those who get some — will mostly be light.

With the wetness comes cooler temperatures and westerly winds. NWS said the winds will continue through the morning, then weaken Friday afternoon and evening.

As explained by weather officials, “shortwave energy swirling around low pressure centered near the Great Salt Lake is expected to keep the marine layer elevated and provide enough lift to generate some scattered, mostly light showers through Friday night.”

How much rain can be expected? NWS said no one area should see more than about one-half inch total along the foothills, with maybe one-tenth in the wettest spots along the coast.

The scattered showers won’t hang around long. Weather officials anticipate an end to the light bouts of rain come Saturday morning.

From there, a low pressure center is expected to move east into Sunday as high pressure builds over the Great Basin, NWS said. This will set up a period of dry, Santa Ana winds through Tuesday.