BIG BEAR, Calif. — After five and a half months, Big Bear Mountain Resort has finally started to close its slopes for the season.

The resort announced that Sunday was the last day to ski or snowboard at Bear Mountain for the season, marking the end of a historic winter at the Southern California mountain.

Snow Summit, the other hill at Big Bear Mountain Resort, will remain open through the end of April for snow sports enthusiasts.

Over the course of the winter season, Big Bear Mountain Resort saw over 240 inches of natural snowfall, as multiple winter storms pushed through the region.

According to the resort, the 2022 to 2023 has been the longest in total days for the resort since before 2015.

As the season comes to an end, any unused lift tickets for the 2022 to 203 season will expire by closing day. Passes for next year’s winter season are already available for purchase here.

Big Bear Mountain Resort is one of the biggest skiing and snowboarding destinations in Southern California.

Situated in the San Bernardino mountains, the twin mountains in the resort — Snow Summit and Bear Mountain — consist of a combined 230 acres of trails on 35 runs, two halfpipes and over 500 acres of backcountry and canyon terrain.