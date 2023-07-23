SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service warns of possible lightning strikes in San Diego County’s deserts and mountains Sunday.

According to weather officials, isolated showers and storms are possible for the morning hours with cloud cover potentially impacting thunderstorm development over parts of the mountains and deserts into Sunday afternoon.

NWS says outflow from a decaying storm complex in northwest Mexico is generating some lightning and precipitation over the lower deserts in the region. The weather agency stated on Twitter, “be aware of lightning strikes, especially over the deserts and mountains.”

At 10:18 a.m., NWS confirmed lightning strikes have been reported in the deserts.

The cloud cover is also impacting temperatures throughout the county. Weather officials say most areas, with the exception of the coast, are quite a bit cooler as of Sunday morning. Here’s a 24-hour temperature change map from Saturday morning to present, according to NWS:

NWS says it’s also humid, with dew points in the 60s. This comes as a continued heat wave is still expected to persist through Sunday.

Looking ahead, weather officials anticipate the remainder of the new week to present slightly cooler conditions. NWS says, “let’s see how the monsoon clouds and storms Sunday/Monday pans out though.”