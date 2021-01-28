‘Atmospheric river’ bringing drenching rain, snow to county

SAN DIEGO — An atmospheric river storm that is pumping drenching rains into the heart of California and burying the Sierra Nevada in snow will move over San Diego County Thursday night, forecasters say.

The storm is aimed like a massive firehose at California’s central coast, where rainfall as of early Thursday exceedsed12 inches in San Luis Obispo County. Across the state in the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain ski resort is reporting 6.3 feet of new snow on its summit so far.

The storm is expected to begin dropping down into Southern California, bringing the first rain to coastal northern San Diego County Thursday evening but definitely by 10 p.m., FOX 5 weathercaster Chrissy Russo said. According to weather models, the storm could drop more than an inch of rain on coastal areas and more than 8 inches of snow on the upper slopes of Palomar Mountain, Mount Laguna and in the mountain town of Julian. Areas above 4,200 feet could see some snow, she said.

A flash flood warning was in effect in many areas of San Diego County through 4 p.m. Friday because of heavy rain and melting snow, Russo said.The storm is expected to move east and out of the county on Friday, she said.