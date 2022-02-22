As snow and gusty winds blow through Julian, ‘it gets ugly fast’ for travelers

JULIAN, Calif. – Cold and blustery conditions have taken over Julian as people prepare for an incoming winter storm.

Local places including Julian and Pine Valley are under a winter storm warning that began Tuesday afternoon and runs until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy and blowing snow are expected. Up to 6 inches of snow are expected at elevations below 6,000 feet, but places like Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna could get more than a foot and a half of snow.

“I got these boots from Big 5, and snow pants, these are pretty waterproof,” Julian resident Shane Lagen said. “I rode in them in the pouring rain and didn’t even get wet.”

Langen just moved to Julian from Hawaii in search of colder temperatures. He was all bundled up for the winter storm that’s bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and snow to mountain communities.

S&R Towing has already gotten an influx of calls as some people travel to the snow unprepared.

“People come up here without chains, without the proper attire to be in the weather and just a lack of knowledge on what to do with the road conditions,” S&R Towing manager Aaron Wolf said. “It gets ugly fast when you are not prepared and not used to snow and ice and sleet.”

There will be significant travel impacts for our mountain communities as snow accumulation is expected at elevations as low as 2000-2,500 feet.

Snow along the Interstate 8 near Pine Valley is possible by Wednesday morning and would create dangerous driving conditions.

“We do, unfortunately, see injury accidents where cars end up 20 to 50 feet down and those aren’t good situations especially when you are bringing your family up here to have a good time in the snow,” Wolf said.

