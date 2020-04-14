April already San Diego’s 3rd wettest on record

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Though a mere 13 days old, this is the third-wettest April on record in San Diego, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

Largely due to last week’s five-day storm, the monthly precipitation total hit 3.65 inches — topped only by April 1926, whose precipitation total was 5.37 inches, and April 1988, whose total was 3.71 inches, according to the weather service.

With additional chances of showers expected late this week, the month could easily move into second on the list, which dates back to the mid-19th century, forecasters noted.

In another notable rain-related occurrence, the San Diego River crested to 12.49 feet — the ninth-highest level ever recorded — in Mission Valley on Friday, according to the weather service.