Anticipated Santa Ana winds prompt red flag warning on Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Gusting Santa Ana winds and dangerously dry conditions are expected to return to the region on Thanksgiving Day, prompting forecasters to issue a red flag warning of critical fire danger that will continue into Friday.

The red flag warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday for San Diego County mountains and inland valleys.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph, along with some isolated gusts as high as 60 mph in “wind-favored” locations.

Humidity levels, meanwhile, will fall to between 5% and 10% Thursday, then hover around 10% on Friday.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” according to the NWS. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The winds are expected to diminish by the weekend, along with a “gradual recovery in humidity,” forecasters said.

