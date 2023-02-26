SAN DIEGO – Some sunshine Sunday after rain, mountain snow and gusty winds over the past several days gave San Diegans a quick sigh of relief, prepping folks for the additional round of wet weather to come.

As of Sunday, snowfall totals stood at 29 inches in Mount Laguna, 28 inches in Palomar Mountain, and 10 inches in Julian, according to the National Weather Service.

The relentless weather is taking a quick backseat before returning Monday and lasting until about midweek.

Sunday evening will give partly cloudy skies through Monday with little to no rain. However, by Monday afternoon, low pressure over the west will bring waves of rain into Tuesday bringing mostly light to moderate rain.

As for snowfall Monday into Tuesday, we could see a couple of inches of fresh snow over Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain.

We’ll start to see some rain move through portions of the North County Monday afternoon. Waves of rain will continue to move through the rest of San Diego County into the evening hours and overnight.

Expect on-and-off showers on Tuesday as well. By then, Southern California will see a stronger wave that will last into Wednesday which will bring substantial rain along with some heavy snow possible over the mountain communities with snow levels sitting at 3,500 to 4,500 feet.

However, this storm system won’t be nearly as strong as what we experienced with the previous storms.

San Diego County could see anywhere from 8 to 13 inches at Palomar Mountain and 6 to 8 inches over Mount Laguna. In regard to rain, expect the potential of half an inch along the coast and 1 to 2 inches of rain along our coastal mountain slopes.

Wednesday into Thursday will also bring about some strong gusty winds with peak wind gusts reaching anywhere between 60 to 70 mph for the mountains and deserts and up to 40 mph for the beaches and valleys.