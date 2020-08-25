Another heat wave expected to grip San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Another heat wave is expected to grip San Diego County this week, but it will not be as hot or last as long as the record-breaking heat wave last week, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will remain over the southwestern United States before moving southward into Mexico starting on Friday, forecasters said. This will keep temperatures hot in most areas through Thursday, then highs will gradually fall over the weekend.

The weather agency issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday in the county deserts.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 83 degrees near the coast, 89 inland, 94 in the western valleys, 98 near the foothills, 100 in the mountains and 117 in the deserts.

The mercury in the deserts is expected to climb to 117 again on Wednesday, then rise to 118 on Thursday, forecasters said. Highs in the western valleys are expected to remain in the low-to-mid-90s through Thursday, while temperatures near the foothills could reach the triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

To help the public beat the heat, the county is offering nine cooling centers in Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center. Due to the coronavirus, mandatory mask- wearing and social-distancing protocols are enforced in the facilities.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found here.