SAN DIEGO- A general rain advisory has been issued for all San Diego beaches – due to rainfall from Tropical Storm Kay.

San Diego County recommends visitors avoid the water for at least 72 hours following the rain, due to contamination by urban runoff following the rain.

Swimmers, surfers, and divers should be warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoons.

Tijuana River Slough, Imperial Beaches, and Silver Strand Shoreline are closed due to sewage-contaminated runoff.

La Jolla shores visitors still jumped in unaware of the general advisory, due to no signs posted along the beach.

According to the county’s advisory explanation, “signage is not posted for general advisories.”

“That would be really helpful just for visitors coming in, I mean we don’t know what is going on in the area – so it would be really nice to see that,” said Morgan Stallings, visiting from Las Vegas.