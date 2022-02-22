Afternoon thunderstorms possible as winter storm approaches

SAN DIEGO — A winter storm bringing strong winds, chilly temperatures, widespread rain and mountain snow is expected to touch down in San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are predicting light scattered showers to begin Tuesday afternoon, with thunderstorms possible through the afternoon into Wednesday morning. Winds could become the strongest during the afternoon as well, reaching gusts of over 30 mph near the coast at times and over 50 mph in the mountains and deserts.

As the day goes on, forecasters believe rainfall will pick up intensity, becoming more widespread in the evening and into Wednesday morning.

“The trough’s east-west orientation continues to favor SD County for highest totals, where some places

along the coastal slopes could receive over an inch of rain fall and coastal areas near one half inch,” forecasters said.

The cause of the storm is a cold low-pressure system from the north, the NWS said. Snow totals are expected to be near one foot in parts of the higher terrain above 5,000 feet in San Diego County.

Several school districts in San Diego County canceled classes Tuesday due to weather, county education officials said. The NWS is advising drivers to be aware of hazardous travel, especially through the mountains.

Showers come to a gradual end on Wednesday afternoon as the storm begins to exit the region, according to forecasters. Dry, warm temperatures are expected to return Thursday and remain through the weekend.